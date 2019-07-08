Hopes popular Aberdeen gala day could return

It is hoped a popular community event will return to Aberdeen next year.

There has been no gala day in Dyce for several years but now a group of residents have banded together in the hope of resurrecting it.

The previous champion of the event was councillor Ron Clark, who passed away in 2011, and since then the gala has only returned once, in June 2016.

That day was a big success but did not come back the following year.

Former councillor Graeme Lawrence, who chaired the group at the time and tried to drum up support in 2017, said: “We tried to bring it back and sent out emails but we didn’t get any responses.

“Unfortunately there was no interest for it the following year.”

Several years on, residents are positive that they can get Dyce Gala back up and running and make it a success for all ages.

Members of the public are now being urged to sign up to get involved with the initial planning stages of the project.

Daniel Clark, who is acting as the group’s chairman, said: “There is a good number of us.

“Our next stage is to raise awareness to the residents that we are going to be doing this and see if we can get more volunteers.”

Although there are no plans set in stone yet, a number of ideas have been discussed.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Shelly Nichols, of Rohaan Cafe Bar, is part of the group and spoke about the event at the last Dyce and Stoneywood Community Council.

She said: “I think we’ve got a lot of interest – it’s just a case of pinning people down to commit their time.

“We run the Dyce Market so we have an insight into how it works as well.”

Part of planning will include finding a suitable location for the gala, as well as agreeing on stalls and timings. It has also been discussed that the event may be ticketed.

Those who are interested in getting involved in the planning of the next gala are asked to join the Dyce Community Event Forum.