Hopes of 3,000 north-east and Highlands jobs bonanza from offshore wind

Thousands of offshore wind jobs could be coming to the north of Scotland, according to those involved in a new taskforce.

The group, made up of local councils, supply chain companies and project developers, will look to create more than 3,000 jobs over 10 years as three of the world’s biggest wind projects begin to take shape in the Moray Firth.

DeepWind, the North of Scotland Offshore Wind Cluster, said last night it wanted to see “at least half” of the 6,000 Scottish jobs predicted as part of the newly-launched Offshore Wind Sector Deal come to the region.

The 84-turbine Beatrice offshore wind farm has most recently brought jobs to Wick Harbour, while the 100-turbine Moray East offshore wind project has signed a multi-million-pound contract to support work at Fraserburgh harbour.