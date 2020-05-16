Hopes north-east recycling centres might reopen in June

Plans are being put in place to re-open north-east recycling centres closed due to the lockdown.

At a meeting of COSLA leaders held today, it was agreed that local authorities across Scotland would plan for the re-opening of the centres on June 1.

However, no decision has yet been taken by the Scottish Government as to whether this will be possible.

Household waste and recycling centres were shut in March following Scottish Government guidance, and have remained closed since despite numerous calls from residents to re-open them.

The move has been backed by politicians.

Councillor Steven Heddle, COSLA’s environment and economy spokesman said: “Leaders agreed that local authorities will plan for the reopening of Household Waste Recycling Centres on 1 June.

“The reopening of sites depends on receiving assurance that this will not negatively impact the Covid-19 infection rate and will be consistent with national travel advice.

“There will also be local considerations including the need to maintain physical distancing for staff and members and public which will determine whether and to what extent individual sites will be able to reopen.

“The intent behind this decision is to provide a level of coordination across Scotland, to avoid a disjointed approach which could lead to confusion, and to ensure access to Household Waste Recycling Sites is managed to best ensure the safety of both staff and the public.

“We are working closely with the Scottish Government and partners on this and are drawing up guidance.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said the re-opening of the recycling centres would be welcome.

He said: “We really do look forward to getting them reopen as soon as we have the go ahead from the government.

“We’ve seen fly tipping increasing, as soon as we can get them open the better.”

In recent weeks, councils across the north-east have continuously encouraged residents to dispose of waste responsibly, and to refrain from fly-tipping items.

Instead, it has been suggested that items that cannot be easily recycled be kept at home until household waste and recycling centres are up and running again.

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Peter Chapman added: “The Scottish Government needs to sit up and realise recycling centres are an essential service in the north-east.

“This continual delay in reopening the facilities is causing a huge surge in fly-tipping across the region which is spiralling out of control and it’s simply unacceptable.

“It’s clear councils are in support of reopening recycling centres and so long as all the correct safety protocols are put in place, this must happen as a matter of urgency.

“Recycling centres are a core service and can be easily adapted to ensure social distancing takes place.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “As the first minister indicated on 10 May, we are looking at this issue but as yet no decision has been taken.

“We are working closely with COSLA and local authorities and will provide a further update on those discussions in the near future.”