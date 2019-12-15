Hopes north-east author’s charity elf book sells out

More than 400 festive-themed children’s books have already been sold in the past month.

Rifka and the Christmas Elf, penned by north-east author Carol Ann, has been on sale since the start of December.

Each of the illustrations in the book have been designed and painted by children from eight primary schools in the area.

All of the profits made from sales go towards children’s charity Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions.

Author Carol Ann said: “Our intention is to sell out of this delightful book by Christmas, making lots of money for Charlie House.”

The books are stocked in a number of places in Huntly, Insch and Rhynie, as well as the ReCHarge Cafe in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre.

Carol Ann will also be at Orb’s Bookshop in Huntly on December 17 to sign copies.