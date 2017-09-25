Hopes dualling project will boost visits to North-east town

Council chiefs hope a £50 million dualling project could boost business in a North-east town centre.

Transport bosses are narrowing down options to upgrade the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

A preferred route will not be chosen until next year, but Moray Council is looking at how to make the most of the road that will be left behind.

A bypass will be built either to the north or south of Elgin – diverting traffic from the current A96 through the town.

Council staff believe removing barriers and improving junctions near the existing road could encourage more pedestrians and cyclists to the town centre.

Elgin City South councillor John Divers said: “Fochabers had a bypass not too long ago and you see a lot more traffic parked on the High Street there now.

“I would hope we will see the same thing in Elgin because we’re not only looking at new housing, but also new business parks too.”

Once work on the upgraded A96 is complete the remaining parts of the old route will be passed to Moray Council.

Graham Leadbitter, co-leader of Moray’s SNP group, said: “One of the big advantages of the A96 being dualled is that the existing road will become much safer.”