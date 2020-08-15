Hope to extend speed limit on north-east road

Councillors are to discuss the extension of a speed limit on a north-east road.

It has been proposed the existing 40mph A980 near Campfield Filling Station in Torphins be extended, to cover the junction with the unclassified Glassel road, where a fatal accident occurred in February 2017.

A post-fatality site visit was carried out by the council and Police Scotland, although it was determined at the time no infrastructure changes or remedial works were required.

The matter was brought before the Marr area committee by Councillor Peter Argyle previously, which agreed to support the extension.

It would extend the 40mph limit by approximately 250 metres westwards.

Now, the infrastructure services committee has been asked to support the request, to allow the local authority to commence the formal process for a traffic order.

Councillors will discuss the proposal when they meet on Thursday.