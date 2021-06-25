Hope that new locations can be found for Post Offices after Spar axes five counters in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen MP has said he is “encouraged” by Post Office plans to find new locations in the city.

Earlier this month, Spar Scotland announced their Post Office counters at five stores in the city would close as they were operating at a loss.

These were Kincorth, Torry, St Machar, Clifton Road and Northfield.

Politicians and members of the affected communities were “stunned” at the news, accusing the chain of discriminating against the vulnerable.

But Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn met Post Office bosses today and said he has been reassured by their “determination” to find alternative sites.

“Everyone was stunned by the decision taken by Spar but having met with the Post Office this afternoon I don’t feel that this is a lost cause – in fact I was really encouraged by their determination to find alternatives in both Torry and Kincorth.

“I know they are doing all they can to find suitable locations and I hope that we will see real progress on this in the coming weeks when I’ll be meeting with them again.

“These Post Offices are vital for so many people – particularly following the recent bank closures – and I’ll be doing all I can to help ensure that we gain a positive result.”

Mr Flynn and Post Office will have further discussions in a few weeks.

Impact on communities

On June 8, Spar Scotland announced 31 Post Office counters would shut following 18 months of negotiations.

They argued shutting them would ensure the stores themselves continued to operate.

But members of the community accused them of “abandoning” the city’s most vulnerable.

Campaigner Fiona Campbell gathered more than 600 signatures on a petition against the closure during months of uncertainty, and hit out when the news was confirmed – claiming the customers were being treated “like scum”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also joined the debate this week, urging the UK Government and managers to look at the proposals again.

The closure plan was raised at FMQ’s on Thursday.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I certainly agree that these proposed closures will have a big impact on their local communities. I certainly would urge all parties involved, including the UK Government, to look at the matter again.”