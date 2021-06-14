Local creatives are asked to take part in a worldwide collaborative project called Stuck Up that will see a massive paste-up collage appear in the heart of Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Inspired has issued a call for local people to get involved in Stuck Up as part of Nuart Aberdeen, which began in the Granite City a few days ago.

A wall nearly half a kilometre long has been earmarked as the site for the world’s largest paste-up.

It will feature curated pieces from a selection of Nuart artists, archive revolutionary street art posters from Aberdeen Inspired’s partner, flyingleaps, together with submissions from artists, poets and creatives from across the globe.

Locals are also being encouraged to contribute to the spectacle, creating a collaborative paste-up wall running from the East Green into the Tunnels.

It is hoped this collaborative effort will result in it being the biggest of its kind in the world.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said it is an exciting opportunity for local artists, creatives, schools, poets, companies and even groups of friends or families to get involved with Nuart Aberdeen this summer.

He said: “This outdoor ‘gallery’ will feature international, national and local work and be a truly unique collaborative project for the city and we encourage people to take part.”

Anyone can take part in Stuck Up

“Classes can get together to create a poster from their school, university students can perhaps recreate some of their work in poster form and colleagues can have fun creating a poster of unique work for the wall that perhaps reflects the challenges they have faced over the last 15 months.

“Nuart Aberdeen is all about making art accessible and open to everyone and Stuck Up is a safe and novel way to involve local people in creating an original and unique piece of work for the city as part of this year’s production.”

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson, thinks Stuck Up is a “fantastic opportunity” for local people to be part of Nuart Aberdeen this year.

She said: “The wall, which we hope will be the biggest paste up gallery in the world, will be a unique piece for the city and, regardless of age or ability, people are asked to create their posters and submit them to be included and pasted up alongside posters created by international artists.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the submissions; it will be so interesting to see what the people of Aberdeen and the North-East say and create for the wall.”

World needs to be less Stuck Up

Nuart Aberdeen is curated and produced by the Stavanger-based arts organisation Nuart, spearheaded by Martyn Reed, Nuart director and founder.

On the Stuck Up production, he said: “Paste-ups are more often than not regarded as an artwork in their own right, usually created in a studio before being transplanted on the streets.

“The practice crosses over into notions of the more familiar fly-posting when art becomes the vessel for political sentiments and social calls to action.

“Perhaps what the world needs right now is a less ‘stuck-up’ and judgmental look at the collective capacity of our communities to engage in shaping public space, a return to a more honest involvement in art as it’s created within cities.

“Art can be humble while still making an impact – as much craft as high concept, while still grabbing attention and changing minds.

“The more accessible the initial process of making art becomes, the more likely it is to reach a wider audience.”

How to get involved

To get involved send your posters, poems, printouts, photos and collages to: Stuck Up, The Anatomy Rooms, Marischal College, Shoe Lane, Aberdeen, Ab10 1AN.

In the spirit of inclusion, all submissions – as long as they are not considered too offensive – will be used. The wall will be produced next month.