Hope for new jobs in north-east town as planners back new nursery

Planning bosses have backed a scheme to build a new nursery in a north-east town.

It is hoped a vacant plot of land at Burn O’Bennie Road in Banchory will be the site for the new nursery facility.

The new building could be built opposite the existing Woodlands Nursery and could provide eight new jobs.

It would be used to look after 30 children aged between three and five years old, as well as for an after-school club for older children.

There would also be new landscaping, an access road and a pedestrian pavement to link the nursery to the town’s Hill of Banchory area.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Woodlands Nursery is owned by Glasgow-based SIPP Pension Trustees Ltd, who applied for planning permission in December.

A report to be discussed by the Marr area committee on Tuesday said the proposal should be “welcomed”.

It also said the site for the proposed facility at Banchory business park would provide easy access for parents who were working nearby.

The document said: “Specifically, a nursery in this location is welcomed due to its siting adjacent to the existing Woodlands Nursery, enhancing childcare provision through expansion of the existing enterprise, providing appropriate accessibility for parents with children at each facility.

“Secondly, its location within the business park allows for easy access to parents who work on adjacent sites.

“Thirdly, early years childcare facilities within the town are limited, so the development will not prejudice existing facilities.”

The report said the nursery would fit at the proposed site and provide a “modest” jobs boost to Banchory.

It said: “The proposal would operate in harmony with the existing and allocated land use of the wider site, being compatible in nature and making a modest contribution to employment.”