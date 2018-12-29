Honours recognition to reward dedicated work of north-east heroes

People across the north-east have been honoured for their hard work in the New Year’s Honours List.

Residents of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Angus have all been recognised by the Queen for their services to charity, science, sport and communities.

More than 1,000 people from across the UK will receive their honours at ceremonies in the New Year.

Eileen Pike, 78, a retired teacher from Midstocket, is to receive the British Empire Medal (BEM), for services to music.

The former head teacher of Fernielea School was told of the honour in a letter from the Cabinet Office, which her husband opened.

She said: “He came rushing in very excitedly and said that there was a very nice letter for me.

“I was really quite surprised, I just felt humbled by it.”

Colin Moffat, a volunteer with the Red Cross for 40 years, has been chosen to receive the BEM for his service.

The Cove Bay volunteer, who is also the Scottish Government’s chief marine scientific officer, achieved the milestone this year.

The 58-year-old, who met his wife while volunteering with the Red Cross, said: “I am only a small cog in the big Red Cross wheel.

“I always see the New Year’s Honours list but I never imagined my name would be on it one day.”

Neil McArthur, 72, a fundraising stalwart from Monymusk, has been awarded a BEM for his service to his community.

He said: “I was astonished and very humbled to be given this absolute honour.

“This is for all the folk around me that have given me the time and space to do all the things I do.”

Angela Gowdy, who turns 88 tomorrow, will receive a BEM for her work with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and Home Start Garioch, where she has supported disadvantaged families in the north-east since the early 1990s.

A former north-east education official was also honoured.

Maria Walker, who retired from the post of education and children’s services director this year, has been made an OBE.

Ms Walker moved on to become the strategic director at schools watchdog Education Scotland.

She said: “It was a huge surprise – and honour – to be informed that I had been nominated.

“This recognition of service is as much for everyone I have worked with over the past years as it is for any part I have played in helping others fulfil their potential.”

Ray Riddoch, managing director of energy firm Nexen, was selected for an OBE based on his contributions to the sector.

Mr Riddoch said: “I am delighted to receive this honour, which also recognises the outstanding efforts of my colleagues at Nexen.”

Gladys Sangster, chairwoman of Cancer Research Aberdeen and North East Scotland was also made an MBE for her services to the cause, music and charity, along with Kate Caithness, the Angus-based president of the World Curling Federation, who has been made a CBE.

Linda Stephen, of Aberdeen, a Childline counsellor also received a BEM. Meanwhile Peter Scarlett, leader of Benchmark Woodwork Project in Ellon, is made an MBE.

Retired radiographer Rosemary Leiper, 62, is also being rewarded for 40 years of service to the NHS, and fundraising for the Macular Society, with a BEM.

Robert Davidson, of Peterculter, was made an MBE for his work with The Friends of Hugh Miller, for services to palaeontology in Scotland.

And Marcia Morris was made an MBE for services to young people with learning disabilities and their families in Aberdeenshire.

A BEM goes to Hazlehead resident Jane Gibson, 48, founder of Rebecca’s Rainbow Heart Ebstein’s Anomaly Trust, for services to children with Ebstein’s Anomaly and advancing children’s congenital heart services.

She said: “I’m really surprised, delighted and humbled.”

The convener of the Moray and Highland Children’s Panel, Susan Anderson, was awarded a BEM for her services to the Children’s Hearing System in Scotland.