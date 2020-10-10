North-east residents recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours

A leading domestic abuse campaigner, the mother of a man who died in a north-east helicopter tragedy, and a former Royal surgeon have all been recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours this year.

For the last three years, Fiona Drouet has been campaigning to highlight to increase awareness of abuse and coercive control in relationships.

Her daughter Emily took her own life after being bullied by her boyfriend and her mother set up a charity called Emilytest.

Fiona has been awarded an MBE for her efforts since the tragedy in 2016 and admitted she was “delighted and overwhelmed” to be recognised by Her Majesty.

She also dedicated it to her daughter and said it was part of Emily’s legacy.

She said: “I am delighted and quite overwhelmed to be honoured in this way, but the truth is that it has come at an unbearable cost – the greatest loss that any family could face. There is not a moment of any day that Emily is not in my thoughts – my amazing, beautiful, intelligent, generous and supportive daughter who has been taken from us so cruelly.

“This is Emily’s award because what she endured drives me, unceasingly to do the work that I do. It is her legacy.

“I’d rather not have been put in this place but, with Emily’s memory sustaining me, I’ll continue to fight with all the energy I have to prevent the agony she went through and the heartache that we as a family face every day.”

Another north-east mother hit by tragedy has also been recognised for raising thousands of pounds for RNLI crew across the region is Audrey Wood.

Her son Stuart died in the Flight 85N helicopter tragedy of 2009 and has been awarded the BEM.

Since then her son died, Audrey has raised over £235,000 for RNLI lifeboat stations on the north-east coast of Scotland.

Those donations have included the purchase of Aberdeen RNLI’s newest D-class inshore lifeboat, named ‘Buoy Woody – 85N’ in memory of Stuart and of the other fifteen men lost in the tragedy.

Audrey said she is “astounded” with the royal seal of approval and hopes to get back to fundraising when Covid-19 restrictions allow it.

She said: “I’m astounded and honoured by this unexpected recognition. I set out to do something positive in response to the tragic loss of Stuart, and perhaps it was more successful than I dared hope.

“But that’s really down to the support of so many local businesses and individuals whose generosity nurtured the Glamour, Glitz and Bubbles ladies’ day event. I hope, when Covid-19 is over, we’ll be able to resume our events to support local RNLI lifeboats.”

Several north-east names have been recognised by the Queen for their services to her family.

Staff at the Balmoral Estate and two Lord-Lieutenants are among those receiving new titles.

Professor Zygmunt Krukowski, Her Majesty’s former surgeon, has been named Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO).

He was the royal physician for 12 years and said it was “very nice” when the letter informing him about the honour came through the door.

Prof Krukowski, who was born in Crimond and educated at Aberdeen University, said the only downside is he will not be able to celebrate with his family due to Covid-19.

The 71-year-old former Aberdeen Royal Infirmary consultant said: “It was very nice to get my letter from the Queen. It confirms the support I have had from the royal household over the last few years.

“It is always very welcome to get the honour.

“Like most people, I am incredibly impressed by the Queen and she a great talent of putting people at ease. She’s also still riding horses every day which is amazing.

“I would’ve liked the chance to celebrate this with my family but we can’t really do anything just now.”

The north-east’s recently retired top cop has been honoured with the Queen’s Police Service Medal (QPM), the highest honour awarded for policing service.

Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson, 54, retired in August after a career of more than 30 years.

The former fishing boat skipper joined Grampian Police in 1990, undertaking a variety of roles including detective chief superintendent and head of CID for the legacy former Grampian force.

With the establishment of Police Scotland in 2013, he was appointed as lead for the national Major Investigation teams responsible for the investigation of all homicides throughout Scotland.

In January 2014, he was appointed assistant chief constable for Local Policing North. He returned as divisional commander for the North East in 2015.

Campbell said he is “truly humbled and honoured” to be recognised by the Queen.

He said: “I feel truly humbled and honoured to receive this recognition. However I see it as not only recognition of my own Policing career, but of the dedication of North East Division as a whole to keep people safe, the partners I have had the privilege to work alongside, and indeed the communities Police Scotland serves.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my colleagues over the years for their guidance and support, and most of all my own family for their incredible support too.”

Meanwhile, John Anderson, from Fraserburgh, has been given a BEM in recognition of his services to the community during the Covid-19 response.

The 69-year-old co-ordinated 44 volunteers over 21 weeks during the height of the pandemic, and in doing so created more than 450 care packs for those most vulnerable in the town.

He is a former volunteer fireman with Grampian Fire and Rescue Service and joined the International Rescue Corps more than 30 years ago, providing help worldwide in the wake of disasters.

His deployments have seen him visit places such as Turkey, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Algeria, Mozambique, and Afghanistan.

John explained how his resilience plan came to fruition.

He said: “We got together with a group in Fraserburgh called Community Heart.

“I’m the co-ordinator for the community council resilience group, and we can get in place a rest centre quite quickly if there is an emergency.

“It was decided the community council would do the care packs, and Community Heart would do the funding and supply the food.

“We had volunteers already available, so it was just a case of contacting them and securing the hall.

“Once we had the hall we kitted it out as a food bank. We had two volunteers dedicated to the phone line and they took all the calls from people who were requiring help, and we made up the packs as required.

“We had a three-week rota system in place which meant we were able to work within the guidelines.”

The care packs provided the vulnerable and those in isolation with much-needed supplies.

John added: “For those who couldn’t go out and were self-isolating, they just had to phone in and they would get a care pack delivered to them.

“It gave them the supplies they needed and also the reassurance that somebody was coming to see them every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday,

“It helped the community quite a bit.”

John told of the moment he found out he would be honoured by the Queen, and described how he initially thought it was a hoax.

He said: “I found out via email that I was getting an honour. I thought it was a spam email at first and went and told my wife.

“I wasn’t convinced it was real until at least a few days later.

“It was a very exciting moment, but of course it’s not just a one-man effort – it’s 42 people who have pulled together.

“Without them, it would never have happened. It’s a shame they couldn’t give out 42 medals.”

Some of the other honours awarded to those with links to the royal family.

William Glyn Jones, Cameron Duncan Ormiston, and Syliva Battenburg Ormiston who work as the head ranger, stock manager and pony stud manager at Balmoral respectively were named Members of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO).

Carol Elizabeth Margaret Kinghorn, Lord-Lieutenant of Kincardineshire, and Dr Monica Maitland Main, Lord-Lieutenant of Sutherland, were named Commanders of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO).

And a former Scottish Football Association president was given an OBE.

Alan McRae was awarded the title for his services to grassroots football and the professional game.

He was involved with the SFA for 28 years, but his journey started as a football administrator in the early 1980s with Cove Rangers, who were an amateur side at the time.

Mr McRae said: “It is an absolute privilege and an honour to have received this.

“When you get involved in football as much as I have and as many others have you sacrifice a lot.

“You sacrifice your family, you sacrifice your time, working long hours, and you might even sacrifice your own business.

“However, it is about the passion for the game and it doesn’t matter what level you are at, even watching the Scotland penalty shootout, when waiting for the ball going into the back of the net was tough, it was still brilliant.”

From 1994 to 1997, Mr McRae served as Highland League president before taking on different roles at the SFA from chairing the non-professional board to the referees committee.

However, while he has accomplished a lot during his time, he believes the OBE recognises the collective effort of everyone he has worked with over the years.

“It’s about family, it is about colleagues, it is about other people involved in football, I just take it, but is an honour for the whole team,” he said.

“There are so many people who have spent their entire time, 30, 40, 50 years involved in grassroots football.

“Without these volunteers it would be very difficult, and it is getting difficult, and they are always looking for young blood to join in the game.”

The former chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation Bertie Armstrong said he was “absolutely thrilled” to learn he would be made an OBE for services to the industry.

The 69-year-old retired from the role, made all the more high profile during Brexit negotiations around fishing rights, in October after 14 years at the helm.

Mr Armstrong said: “Most of these things – unless you’re really outstanding in your field – are more to do with the team you work with, and that is definitely the case for me.

“I’m pleased this OBE recognises the input the Scottish fishing industry made to the grand debate coming to a head soon, establishing the UK as an independent coastal nation.

In retirement, Mr Armstrong, of Kingseat, said he was “delighted to keep his maritime connection well and truly alive” with a post on Aberdeen Harbour Board and has spent some of his newly-found free time on new hobbies, including “impersonating a golfer” on the course.

Joining the federation as chief executive in 2005, Mr Armstrong previously served in the Royal Navy, starting out as a mine clearance diver and concluding his 30-year career as the Queen’s Harbour Master at Faslane.