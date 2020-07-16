Homes without power after outage hits part of Aberdeen

Homes in an Aberdeen community are without power this afternoon following an outage.

Engineers were called to the Holburn area of the city shortly after 3.30pm following the power cut, which has affected six postcodes.

Supplies are expected to be restored by 7pm.

The following postcodes have been affected: AB10 6DE, AB10 6DG, AB10 6DH, AB10 6DJ, AB10 6PT and AB10 6WE

A statement on the SSEN website said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference GJ7549.”