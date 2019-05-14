Homes without power after lorry driver hits cable

A number of north-east properties are without power this afternoon.

Homes and businesses in the AB21, AB41 and AB51 lost supply at around 1.30pm, a full list of the affect postcodes is below.

This area includes parts of Dyce and Newmachar

A lorry driver made contact with the cable after accidentally throwing a ratchet strap over the line this afternoon.

Engineers are on site to safely remove the ratchet and carry out repairs, however to do so SSE has had to temporarily isolate supplies to some customers in the local area.

Roughly 1,200 customers were initially impacted, and most supply has now been restored.

Supply is expected to be fully restored by 4.30pm

An SSEN spokeswoman said: “We’d like to sincerely apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by today’s fault in Newmacher and thank them for their patience as our engineers work to safely restore power as quickly as possible.

“SSEN is reminding everyone to look out and look up when working near its electricity network and to call 105 immediately if any part of their equipment touches SSEN’s overhead power lines.”