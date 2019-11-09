Homes to take shape at former Aberdeen school site

New council homes should begin to take shape on the site of a former Aberdeen secondary school this winter.

Chap Group has been selected by Aberdeen City Council to build the 369 homes on the site of the demolished Summerhill Academy on the Lang Stracht.

A new report to be presented to members of the capital programme committee, updating councillors on the project, reveals work should start on three of the eight blocks this winter.

Vice-convener of the committee and co-leader of the local authority, Douglas Lumsden, said building 2,000 new council homes around the city was a “key commitment” of the administration.

He added: “It’s good seeing the report and knowing we are making progress.

“We have a huge amount to do and it’s a very ambitious plan.

“We know the city will need more than 2,000 homes and we’re looking to build more.”

Preparation works started on site in August, which included improvements to prevent flooding at the Denburn Culvert.

The report said: “The majority of the new culvert works are well advanced, with the contractor making use of the summer school holiday period when traffic flows were lighter.

“This helped minimise the impact of the roadworks on the local community.”

The Summerhill scheme will be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom homes, set among a network of paths and green spaces on land which has lain empty since the school was demolished in 2012.

An opportunity has also arisen for the scheme to be included in the council’s combined heat and power scheme – which uses waste heat from electricity generation – in a bid to keep fuel bills down.

Work on section two of the development (blocks three, four and six) is due to start in spring 2020 and on section three (blocks three and eight) by spring 2021.

Final stage completion dates cannot be confirmed because the council has to ensure these are staggered to avoid a large volume of properties coming on to the council tax register at one time.

The report adds: “The Summerhill project will set the standard for the council’s new-build housing programme, providing an enhanced living environment and improved choice for local people.”

Meanwhile, members of the committee will also be updated on how a £30 million project to build more than 280 council homes at Wellheads Road, Dyce, has progressed.

Work started on site last month, with current target dates showing the first of four blocks could be completed by spring 2021.

Both projects are part of the local authority’s plans to construct an extra 2,000 homes in the city.

The committee will consider both reports when it meets at the Town House on Thursday.