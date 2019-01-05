Homes plans lodged for former Aberdeen hospital site

A housebuilder has submitted plans for 36 apartments at the site of a former Aberdeen hospital.

CALA Homes, in conjunction with NHS Grampian, lodged the application with Aberdeen City Council for the development at May Baird Avenue, in the former Royal Cornhill Hospital Grounds.

The company previously built apartments in the area in 2017, and are looking to expand with 36 one and two-bedroom homes.

Ross Maclennan, land director at CALA Homes (North), said: “This development would replace currently disused surplus land with apartments created to CALA’s very high specifications and standards.

“We believe this would enhance and enrich the area, and potentially allow the NHS to reinvest funds from the sale of the land into health services in Grampian.

“We anticipate similar interest in this new development, should approval be granted.

“We look forward to working with the council to reach a positive decision in due course.”