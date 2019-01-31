Councillors set to approve north-east homes plan

Councillors are expected to rubber stamp plans for 33 homes in the north-east.

Members of the Garioch area committee have been urged by council planning officers to approve proposals near Dunecht.

Kirkwood Homes is looking to build the properties at land beside Tillybrig.

Seven objections were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council about the development, citing road safety and an increased flood risk.

Stephen Archer, director of infrastructure services at the local authority, said in a report: “Seven representations were submitted as part of this application.

“A number of issues were raised and many of these have been addressed in the discussion above, including flooding, principle of development, layout, road safety and transportation issues.”

Councillors could approve the proposals by delegated grant when they meet on Tuesday.

If given permission, the homes would be built in the centre of the site near Westhill – allowing for open spaces in the outer portion.

As part of their report, officers also outlined some conditions that should be placed on the developer, such as carrying out an archeological study, a phasing plan and a residential travel plan.