A number of properties in a north-east village are without power this morning.

SSE have been made aware of an issue in the Aberchirder area.

Five postcodes in the AB54 postcode area reported a loss of supply at around 6am this morning.

AB54 7TA

AB54 7TB

AB54 7TD

AB54 7TH

AB54 7XR

Engineers have been on site since 7.30am, and are aiming to have supplies restored by 1pm.