Homes in north-east town without water

A team has been dispatched to a north-east town to investigate the lack of water and low pressure.

Peterhead residents reported the issue to Scottish Water just after 5am this morning.

The supply problem is affecting homes in the AB42 postcode.

We are getting reports of no water and low pressure from residents in #Peterhead #AB42 this morning, we have our team investigating the cause of this at the moment and aim to have supplies restored as quickly as possible. https://t.co/n6NHpMcYKs — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) June 13, 2019

A statement on its website said: “We are getting reports of no water and low pressure from residents in Peterhead this morning, we have our team investigating the cause of this at the moment and aim to have supplies restored as quickly as possible.

“At the moment we don’t have a time frame but we will update this message as soon as there is more information available.

“We do apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding.”

