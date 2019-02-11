Homes in north-east town lose water supply due to essential works

Homes in part of a north-east town were without water this afternoon due to essential works.

Scottish Water has carried out maintenance in the Slug Road area of Stonehaven.

As a result, some homes in the AB39 area were without water after 2.30pm with supplies restored shortly after 5pm.

A statement on their website said: “The repair being carried out in Slug Road, Stonehaven is now complete.

“We apologise for the delay and any inconvenience this has caused.

“As supplies restore you may experience some discolouration, this is normal and will start to clear as the system fully recovers.”