Homes in Huntly and Keith without gas this morning as temperatures fall

Residents in Huntly and Keith have been left without gas this morning due to a fault.

Engineers from SGN are currently investigating the issue which has left properties in the two towns with no gas supply.

It is not known how many addresses have been affected.

A statement from SGN confirmed that they were investigating the issue but were unable to clarify how long it would take for it to be fixed.

⚠ Loss of gas supply in Keith & Huntly ⚠We're aware of this gas outage – please see notice from Scottish Gas Networks below 👇We'll confirm any updates as and when we have them. Posted by Moray Council on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

They are contacting residents who are registered on the Priority Services Register to offer them extra support while they have no gas supply.

SGN also apologised about leaving homes without gas despite low temperatures across Moray and the north-east.

Their statement added: “We know it’s not easy being without your gas supply at this time of year and we’re extremely sorry for this disruption. We’ll be doing all we can to restore everyone’s supplies as soon as possible.

“We’ll be keeping our website updated with information as it becomes available and we’ll update this page again at 12.30pm.”