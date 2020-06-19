Homes in Aberdeen increase by more than 18,000 in the past three decades

The number of households in Aberdeen has increased by more than 18,000 in the past three decades.

The figures from national Records of Scotland also reveal the number of long-term empty houses in the city has increased by four times as much over a 10-year-period

In Aberdeen city the figures reveal that in 1991 there were 89,949 households, this had increased to 108,381 in 2019 – a rise of 18,432.

Long-term empty dwellings went from 925 in 2009 to 3,790 in 2009.

Lord provost Barney Crockett said the figures showed that Aberdeen was “dynamic”.

He said: “That’s one reason why there’s been that expansion. “I think Aberdeen is a very dynamic city so there’s quite a bit of turnover.

“Obviously it’s a concern if we have long term empty properties. Aberdeen will be very attractive to people in the coming period.

“We’re seeing across the world cities which offer a good future to their citizens and are welcoming do well, and I think Aberdeen will do well in that.

“One of the great things about Aberdeen is everybody gets on well together and it will attract people to fill these properties.”

Meanwhile, in Aberdeenshire there were 80,473 households in 1991 and 112,114 in 2019, an increase of 31,641.

And long-term empty dwellings in the local authority area went from 1,850 in 2009 to 2,975 in 2019.

Nationally, the number of households in Scotland increased to 2.50 million in 2019, according to figures.

The NRS figures show over the last decade the number of households in Scotland has grown by 143,800 (6%).

More than a third of households are occupied by a single person, and an estimated 906,000 people are living alone.

Reasons cited for the increase is a rise in the population and also because people are increasingly living alone or with fewer other people.

Households consisting of only one person have been the most common type in Scotland since 2010.

The number of households has increased in every council area over the last ten years.

Midlothian (16%), Orkney Islands (11%) and East Lothian (11%) showed the biggest relative increases.

The figures show there were 2.64 million dwellings in Scotland in 2019. 84,600 (3%) of these were empty, which included new homes yet to be occupied and dwellings awaiting repair or demolition, and 24,500 (1%) of dwellings are second homes. Remote rural areas have a higher proportion of empty and second homes than urban areas.