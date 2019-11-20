Homes in north-east hit by power cuts

Homes in two parts of the north-east are without power this afternoon.
In Aberdeen, 25 postcodes in the AB12 area lost supply at around 12pm.
SSE hopes to have power restored by 3pm.
And in AB51, around Tillyfourie, five postcode areas have been without electricity since 11am. Engineers are working to restore supplies, estimating they will be back by around 2pm.
In both instances, SSE has advised engineers “are working hard to get power back on as quickly as possible”.
For more information call 105 quoting reference FU8666 for the AB12 issues and FU8661 for the AB51 problems.
Full list of affected postcodes
AB12 3LJ
AB12 3LL
AB12 3LN
AB12 3LP
AB12 3TP
AB12 5RG
AB12 5SE
AB12 5SF
AB12 5UT
AB12 5XD
AB12 5XJ
AB12 5XL
AB12 5XN
AB12 5XP
AB12 5XQ
AB12 5XR
AB12 5XS
AB12 5XT
AB12 5YD
AB12 5YJ
AB12 5YL
AB12 5YN
AB12 5YP
AB21 0BF
AB39 3RQ
AB51 7QS
AB51 7QT
AB51 7RB
AB51 7RL
AB51 7RP