Homes in north-east hit by power cuts

Homes in two parts of the north-east are without power this afternoon.

In Aberdeen, 25 postcodes in the AB12 area lost supply at around 12pm.

SSE hopes to have power restored by 3pm.

And in AB51, around Tillyfourie, five postcode areas have been without electricity since 11am. Engineers are working to restore supplies, estimating they will be back by around 2pm.

In both instances, SSE has advised engineers “are working hard to get power back on as quickly as possible”.

For more information call 105 quoting reference FU8666 for the AB12 issues and FU8661 for the AB51 problems.

Full list of affected postcodes

AB12 3LJ

AB12 3LL

AB12 3LN

AB12 3LP

AB12 3TP

AB12 5RG

AB12 5SE

AB12 5SF

AB12 5UT

AB12 5XD

AB12 5XJ

AB12 5XL

AB12 5XN

AB12 5XP

AB12 5XQ

AB12 5XR

AB12 5XS

AB12 5XT

AB12 5YD

AB12 5YJ

AB12 5YL

AB12 5YN

AB12 5YP

AB21 0BF

AB39 3RQ

AB51 7QS

AB51 7QT

AB51 7RB

AB51 7RL

AB51 7RP