Aberdeen homes halted as flats miscalculated by builder

A housebuilder has been forced to resubmit a planning application – after miscalculating the number of homes to be built.

Dandara lodged plans to build 216 homes at the site south of Hazledene Road, but emails from a planning officer at Aberdeen City Council have shown that the firm made an error in its initial application – applying for 216 homes instead of 225.

The correspondence, from a senior planning officer in the council, shows that a review of the documents revealed that nine flats had not been accounted for in the new application.

It said: “In reviewing the numbers for this, I noticed that the description doesn’t tally with the commentary in the supporting statement – it seems that the nine flats haven’t been counted, so the application should be described as 225 units, not 216.”

According to the emails, the firm will need to resubmit a revised application and will also need to notify neighbours again.

They said: “I’ve contacted Dandara, and we will be arranging for a revised application form, payment of the difference in application fee, and renotification/re-advertisement once that has been received, so if local residents wonder why there is another notification coming through the door, that’s all it is. This will extend the period for comments to be made well into the new year.”

William Sell, chairman of Craigibuckler and Seafield Community Council, said he believed the development would put a strain on local services, in particular the NHS.

He said: “My concern is that the health service in the area would be overburdened, particularly the GP on Seafield Road.

“I know that builders contribute to local health centres, which is a good thing, but I’m worried that it may not solve the problem.

“We’ve had two GP practices in Aberdeen close due to a shortage of doctors.”

Dandara declined to comment.