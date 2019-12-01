Homes firm donates football kits to Aberdeen primary school

A children’s football team has received a generous donation for their new kits from a major housebuilding firm.

Muir Homes – whose development, Riverside of Blairs, is being built on the south bank of the River Dee – decided to donate £500 to Milltimber Primary School following a request from a parent at the school.

The donation was welcomed by Dougie Simpson, who coaches one of the football teams.

He said: “We’re in the middle of getting new football kits for all the children’s teams, which is a big cost.

“We’re really grateful that Muir Homes has made this generous donation which helps make sure we can have a good standard of kit for the primary five team.”

Ash Sheik, sales and marketing director at Muir Homes, said: “When we heard about the sponsorship opportunity, we were delighted to be able to help.”