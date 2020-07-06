Show Links
News / Local

Homes evacuated as bomb squad called to north-east town

by Ana Da Silva
06/07/2020, 8:48 am Updated: 06/07/2020, 10:10 am
Police cordon off Kirk Brae in Fraserburgh. Photo by Jamie Ross
Residents were told to leave their homes last night after a “suspicious item” was found in a north-east town.

At around 7pm yesterday, police and emergency services were called following reports of a suspicious device found near to an address on Linds Brae, Fraserburgh.

The junction of Kirk Brae and High Street in Fraserburgh was cordoned off yesterday evening as police investigated.

A police spokeswoman said: “Three nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution.

“The EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team attended and the item was examined and found to be non-viable.

“Inquiries into the incident are continuing.

“Shore Street, North Street, Frithside Street and Kirkbrae were closed last night to allow inquiries to be carried out. All have since been reopened.”

A unit from the British Army’s Royal Logistic Corps’ bomb squad was also dispatched from Edinburgh to lead the investigations.