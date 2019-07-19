Video: Homes evacuated after subsidence discovered in north-east town

A north-east resident today told of how her home was evacuated and a major road shut after subsidence was detected.

An emergency road order was issued for a section of the A957 in Stonehaven beside Invercarron Cottage and the A92 after the issue was discovered.

Aberdeenshire Council said two neighbouring properties, on Carron Gardens, were evacuated as a result.

Louise Stephen was one of the residents asked to leave her home.

She said: “We were just told about what had happened and they explained as a precaution that we would have to leave our home.

“I think there’s been a vulnerable part of the road before, and the heavy rain won’t have helped.”

Work on the £16 million Stonehaven Flood Protection scheme is being carried out by McLaughlin & Harvey on behalf of the Aberdeenshire Council.

As part of the project a number of sites are being worked on, including around Carron Gardens, and at the seafront, near the harbour.

A spokeswoman for the contractor said they had no comment to make.

It is thought that work to repair the carriageway will not be completed until August 7.

Jeane Christison, who lives next to the evacuated houses, said the ongoing work has been “absolutely horrific”.

She said: “I can’t think personally that we’ve got any concerns here. It’s absolutely horrific.”

“My garden backs on to the wood and they’ve put up a big fence at the bottom to keep out the noise, but it’s so noisy,” she added.

“It’s going on until eight o’clock at night because of the light nights.

“My garden was flooded at the bottom during Storm Frank, but I can’t believe it. It seems extremely excessive.”

Sandra Enock, who lives across from the ongoing work, said she wasn’t concerned about the issue.

She said: “I know all the work has to be done.

“It’s annoying, but it’s necessary.

“I’ve never been in the situation, but I have friends who have been flooded so it does need to be done.

“I didn’t realise it would be going on for so long.”

She added: “It’s a busy road. People are going to have to go all the way around.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “The A957 between Invercarron Cottage to the A92 has been closed, effective immediately, due to road subsidence.

“Two neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

“We are working with the Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme contractor to establish the extent of the damage and to get the road reopened as soon as possible.”

She said the situation was being closely monitored to see if any other properties would have to be evacuated.

Work is not expected to be finished on the Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme for another two years.

While the section of the A957 is closed, a diversion for drivers has been put in place via the A92, AWPR roundabout, David Street and Allardice Street.

Pedestrians are still allowed to access the route.

Bus firm Stagecoach has also advised its customers that a diversion is in place on all 747 and X7 services.