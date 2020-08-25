Homes across north-east affected by power cut

A number of properties in the north-east have been hit by a power cut this evening.

Two postcodes in Stonehaven were left without electricity for about three hours before engineers managed to restore the power.

Power was restored to the AB39 3UJ and AB39 3XL areas by 6.30pm after the first reported power cut at 3.53pm.

Meanwhile, 61 more postcodes in Sauchen and eight in Ellon have also been affected just after 5.30pm today.

The reason for the loss of power has not yet been identified.

And engineer is on site in Ellon and residents can expect power to be restored by 8.30pm.

However, Sauchen residents have not been given an estimated time.

A statement on the SSEN website said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“We are working hard to get the power back on as quickly as we can.

“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference GN1956.”