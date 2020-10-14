Homes across Aberdeen affected by power cut

A number of properties in Aberdeen been hit by a power cut.

More than 30 postcodes in Sheddocksley area have been left without electricity for the last hour.

Homes and businesses in the AB15 and AB16 postcodes are most affected.

Engineers are currently on-site and are attempting to restore the power, but the reason behind the outage has not yet been identified.

Residents can expect power to be restored by 4pm.

A statement on the SSEN website said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘GQ9838.”