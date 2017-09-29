Homeowners caught in battle over repairs after landslip in Aberdeenshire community

Residents of a North-east village could be forced to pay out thousands to save their homes after becoming locked in a battle between the council and private landowners.

Severe floods earlier this month wiped out land to the west of Sandend and has left about 30 homeowners facing the prospect of watching their properties disappear.

As Aberdeenshire Council does not own the land, it has said it is not liable for the repairs. Residents have claimed the land’s legal owner, Seafield Estate, is refusing to accept liability.

A community group in the village now hopes to raise enough cash to carry out a survey of the site themselves, but fear that they will need to raise a fortune to repair the slip.

Resident Mark Leith said: “We’re looking at repair or removal work which would be into the hundreds of thousands of pounds.”

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said the authority has offered local people “technical advice”.

A spokeswoman for Seafield Estate said the firm was keen to work with local people to find a long-term fix.