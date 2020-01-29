Homeless help applications in Aberdeen drop over past year, according to new statistics

The number of applications for homelessness assistance in Aberdeen has dropped by almost 150, according to new figures.

Homelessness statistics from April 1 to September 30 have been released by Scotland’s chief statistician.

In Aberdeen city, the number of homelessness applications decreased by 149 applications, a drop of 9% compared to the same period in 2018.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, the council’s housing spokeswoman, said: “The drop in the number of homeless applications is very welcome.

“A key aim is to improve health and wellbeing related to preventing and alleviating homelessness.”

The figures show nationally there were 18,645 applications for homelessness assistance – a decrease of 2% compared to the same six-month period in 2018.

The national figures also revealed there were 18,725 assessments made and 83% were assessed as homeless or threatened as homeless.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “One person being made homeless is one too many, particularly in households which include children.

“That is why we are working with local government, people with lived experience and frontline services to transform services to support those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

“We want to ensure our systems do all they can to prevent homelessness and when it does happen, ensure there is a strong support system available to people so they can move into settled accommodation quickly.”

Mr Stewart highlighted the Scottish Government has invested £32.5 million into Rapid Rehousing and Housing First.

This prioritises permanent, settled accommodation and minimises the length of time people spend in temporary accommodation.

He added: “We also changed the Unsuitable Accommodation Order in 2014 so families with children and pregnant women are only able to stay in accommodation such as B&Bs, for a maximum of seven days.

“In the first year of our £50 million plan, we have progressed 39 out of 49 measures with plans to start the remaining 10 this year.”