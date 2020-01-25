Aberdeen homeless charity says thanks for festive gifts

An Aberdeen charity has thanked local people for their generosity over the festive period, as it coped with one of the busiest periods of the year.

Aberdeen Cyrenians offers advice and support to people facing difficult situations, with a focus on alleviating homelessness and resettling those living on the street.

The organisation largely relies on donations from the public and businesses as it prepares for a busy decade, has thanked Aberdonians and others across the region for their ongoing commitment.

An annual Christmas appeal earned the charity £32,000 to help staff continue providing services.

These include a direct access scheme that provides specialist advice and support on the wide variety of issues that can impact on an individual accessing and sustaining permanent accommodation.

Staff also provide an assertive outreach street begging project in which they develop and maintain relationships with the city’s beggars.

Emma Bellew, fundraising manager, said the appeal had raised more money than expected.

She said: “We had an amazing response from the public and managed to exceed our target by £2,000 – which was great and fantastic to see. We raised £32,000 and our target was £30,000.”

The charity’s newly established direct access scheme has dealt with 1,540 presentations since it started in November.

In the three-week festive period over Christmas and New Year it worked with 344 people.

Any donations received will go back into helping vulnerable residents throughout the year.

Lynda Reid-Fowler, community services lead at the charity, highlighted how important fundraising is for Cyrenians.

She said: “That kind of money will be vital to our hot food provision through our street alternatives and ensuring that every single individual that presents is supported in the best way that we can, whether it be looking for food, clothes, advice or anything like that.

“It will also go towards our new direct access service that is up and running.

Basically we have a named worker for each individual who comes through our door in crisis or looking for advice and we will help them in all manner of areas.

“We try to support them living in a positive way, whether it be advice or help with benefit sanctions or having no food.”

Supporters include catering firm Entier, which provided Cyrenians clients with more than 30 three-course Christmas lunches at its base on Summer Street. The meals were delivered by Orry Shand, who was crowned chef of the year in a competition in March.

The Cyrenians also held a number of festive schemes to raise awareness of services and to support those in need.

This included a Christmas Amazon wishlist where people could buy items of clothing and treats for homeless people and a shoebox appeal in which locals were asked to gift much-needed items and to make sure everyone had a gift to open at Christmas.

The main project was Give the Gift of Time, in which they requested a £15 donation that would allow 15 minutes of talking time through an appointment between a member of staff and someone experiencing hardship.