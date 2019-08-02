Homebuilder donates £1,000 to north-east sailing trust

A trust aiming to make sailing accessible for all has been given a £1,000 donation from a homebuilder.

Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust, which hosts the popular Disability Sailing Club, has been given the grant from CALA Homes.

Events are held across three venues in Aberdeenshire including Peterhead, Loch of Skene and Knockburn Sports Loch.

Angie Fraser, principal of the trust said it aimed to provide tuition to everyone regardless of ability or disability, age or background.

She said: “We’re hugely grateful to CALA for this donation as it will help us provide even more sessions for members of our Disability Sailing Club, enabling people with disabilities to enjoy sailing, grow their confidence and feel really proud of their achievements.

“These are such important skills for people to learn and that is why we make it our mission to make sailing accessible and fun for everyone.”