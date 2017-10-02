Monday, October 2nd 2017 Show Links
Scottish Home Show attracts hundreds to AECC

by Ana Da Silva
02/10/2017, 7:55 am
Aberdeen, Scotland, Friday 29th September 2017 Opening of the Scottish Home Show 2017. Pictured is Scottish Home Show chef Kev Shand with Cllr David Cameron during the live cookery presentation. Submitted pic - free to use. Picture by Michal Wachucik / Abermedia
Hundreds of people flocked to a popular North-east exhibition at the weekend.

The Home Show returned to the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre to display the latest in home and self-build products.

The annual Scottish show took place over the weekend and was officially opened by Councillor David Cameron.

More than 200 exhibitors were on hand to show off their wares.

Tommy Walsh, of popular TV show Ground Force, was on hand to take any questions from the audience.

People were also able to view new kitchens, bathrooms, gardens and smart home products.

