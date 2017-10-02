Scottish Home Show attracts hundreds to AECC

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Hundreds of people flocked to a popular North-east exhibition at the weekend.

The Home Show returned to the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre to display the latest in home and self-build products.

The annual Scottish show took place over the weekend and was officially opened by Councillor David Cameron.

More than 200 exhibitors were on hand to show off their wares.

Tommy Walsh, of popular TV show Ground Force, was on hand to take any questions from the audience.

People were also able to view new kitchens, bathrooms, gardens and smart home products.