Aberdeen home set to rock

Staff at a city care home have invited the community to jive at a rock and roll event.

Tor-Na-Dee on North Deeside Road was today to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the release of Bill Haley’s Rock Around the Clock – widely considered to be the world’s first rock and roll anthem.

It was hoped many guests would turn up dressed in vintage clothes to enjoy the live entertainment between 2pm and 3pm.

Manager Maureen Barrett said the nursing home would be decorated with 1950s memorabilia.

She said: “Here at Tor-Na-Dee, we feel it is important to build a strong relationship with the local community, so we’re excited to take a trip down memory lane with everyone to mark the 65th anniversary of Rock Around the Clock.”

More information is available on 0333 4343 082.