Home schooling problems reported across Scotland on first day of new virtual term

Pupils across Scotland have faced problems accessing online resources on the first day of the new home schooling term.

Issues have been reported accessing Microsoft Teams and Glow this morning as youngsters rush back to the virtual classroom.

Both Elgin Academy and Elgin High School have said their students have been affected – but have stressed the same problems with home schooling have been experienced across Scotland.

📢 Note for home learning 💻 MS Teams via Glow is wee bit slow to get going this morning – please don’t worry if it’s taking time to get logged in, you’re not alone and you’re not doing anything wrong. Keep trying and you will get in 👍@EducationMoray pic.twitter.com/ecaFgieJfY — Moray Council (@TheMorayCouncil) January 11, 2021

Families are on the first day of at least three weeks of virtual learning due to the latest coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

An update on the Education Scotland website says Microsoft is experiencing issues with Teams across the UK.