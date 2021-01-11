Show Links
News / Local

Home schooling problems reported across Scotland on first day of new virtual term

by David Mackay
11/01/2021, 11:41 am Updated: 11/01/2021, 11:54 am
© Shutterstock / Viacheslav LopatiPupils have experienced technical difficulties logging on to Glow this morning
Pupils have experienced technical difficulties logging on to Glow this morning

Pupils across Scotland have faced problems accessing online resources on the first day of the new home schooling term.

Issues have been reported accessing Microsoft Teams and Glow this morning as youngsters rush back to the virtual classroom.

Both Elgin Academy and Elgin High School have said their students have been affected – but have stressed the same problems with home schooling have been experienced across Scotland.

Families are on the first day of at least three weeks of virtual learning due to the latest coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

An update on the Education Scotland website says Microsoft is experiencing issues with Teams across the UK.

‘No child left behind’: North-east schools vow to do all they can to support pupils

 