Residents ‘get the most out of life’ at north-east care home, inspectors say

Residents of a north-east nursing home get the most out of life, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Lethen Park Nursing Home on Berrymuir Road, Portlethen, on July 25, and have now published their report.

They rated the home “very good” for leadership and staffing – the second best of six possible ratings – and “good” for planning care, supporting people’s wellbeing and for the environment – the third-best rating.

“People experience compassion, dignity and respect and people get the most out of life,” said the report.

It added: “This meant the service demonstrated major strengths in supporting positive outcomes for people.

“The manager led a variety of meetings including staff, residents and relatives.

“Staff have successfully established roles of resident and relative ambassadors.”

One resident told inspectors: “The staff are just so lovely – they can’t do enough for you.”

Another told them: “I know all the carers now, they are very good.”

The report added: “Pre-admission assessments were carried out, including meeting the person and assessing if the service could meet their needs, wishes and preferences.”