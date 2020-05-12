Home energy support offered to Aberdeen residents during coronavirus lockdown

A service set up to help Aberdeen residents manage their heating is continuing to offer advice to those affected by coronavirus measures.

The Home Energy Advice Team (HEAT), which is managed by the social enterprise Scarf and funded by Aberdeen City Council, is offering support and advice on how to deal with issues including fuel debt and accessing crisis grants.

The organisation normally offers home visits, but have had to postpone them while lockdown restrictions are in place.

However, it is still offering phone consultations to help people across the city deal with a variety of issues.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Lawrence Johnston, Scarf’s Acting Chief Executive, said: “Many people are struggling with bills at the moment and need a little bit of extra support. At HEAT we specialise in offering a one to one advice and support service tailored to help people keep their home warm, while reducing their fuel bills.

“Although our home visits are currently suspended, we’re still here to help thanks to our unique telephone consultations which feature up to the minute advice on fuel debt, switching suppliers or tariffs, setting up fuel supplier accounts or help with grants.

“Over the years we have built up lots of expertise which is very relevant at the moment, and is available over the phone. Our advisors are able to help save householders a lot of money just through some helpful advice and support.”

For more information contact heat@scarf.org.uk or call 0808 808 2282.