Home Delivery Awards: Nominate your delivery person here

An Aberdeen mum whose five children all delivered newspapers while they were growing up has backed a competition to celebrate the hard work of paper boys and girls.

The Home Delivery Awards give Evening Express and Press and Journal readers the chance to honour those youngsters who deliver their newspapers, come rain or shine.

For the Smith family in Aberdeen, delivering the Evening Express has become something of a tradition.

Nicholas, 25, Abbie, 23, Lauren, 21, Ellie, 17, and Madison, 14, have all taken on the role in Mastrick over the years.

Mum Nicola, 47, and dad Stephen, 49, have even helped their children deliver papers.

Nicola, who is a fryer at Oor Wullie’s Braw Fish and Chips, said: “It is amazing to see them all having the same paper round over the years.

“We sometimes help out – not often but I’ve lost count over the years. We’ve done it in rain, sunshine and snow.

“The paper round really helped teach them about money.

“The kids would get their money and if they wanted something they were able to save up instead of asking me.

“It taught them not to expect that I would just hand over money.

“A paper round was really good for them as it allowed them to meet other people.

“It also helped them to be independent and get away from their mum for a little bit.

“The Home Delivery Awards are great as they allow the children to be recognised for all their hard work.”

Ahead of the Home Delivery Awards ceremony in November, readers are urged to nominate their champions in one of four categories – Deliverer of the Year, Shining Star, Care in the Community and Retail Deliverer of the Year.

Family and friends of nominees can also choose their favourites, as can the family or friends of a customer.

Three finalists will be selected for each category.

The finalists will be invited to the awards ceremony at Marischal Square in Aberdeen on November 3.

If you would like to make a nomination please fill in the form below by Saturday October 5.

