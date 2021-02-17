Holyrood to ‘consider’ quarantine exemption for Scots returning from overseas oil jobs

Nicola Sturgeon said today that the Scottish Government would “consider” excusing Scots from having to quarantine in hotels on their return from overseas oil jobs.
But the first minister warned that Holyrood would apply “a very rigorous assessment” to any calls for more flexibility to its managed isolation policy.
Ms Sturgeon warned that granting more exemptions would increase the possibility of new Covid-19 variants entering Scotland.
North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr branded the government’s handling of the situation a shambles and accused the SNP of leaving workers in “limbo”.
For more on this story visit EnergyVoice.com
Support the Evening Express today.
The Evening Express is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever, which is why our key content is free. However you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Evening Express from just £5.99 a month.Subscribe