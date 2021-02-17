Holyrood to ‘consider’ quarantine exemption for Scots returning from overseas oil jobs

Nicola Sturgeon said today that the Scottish Government would “consider” excusing Scots from having to quarantine in hotels on their return from overseas oil jobs.

But the first minister warned that Holyrood would apply “a very rigorous assessment” to any calls for more flexibility to its managed isolation policy.

Ms Sturgeon warned that granting more exemptions would increase the possibility of new Covid-19 variants entering Scotland.

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr branded the government’s handling of the situation a shambles and accused the SNP of leaving workers in “limbo”.