Developer vows to return with new ideas after plan to build hundreds of flats in Aberdeen thrown out

A developer today vowed to return with revised plans after an application to build hundreds of flats at an Aberdeen landmark was thrown out.

Canadian firm Carterra had hoped to build 299 flats, along with a restaurant and other amenities, on the northern edge of Rubislaw Quarry.

After the initial application was turned down last year, the company appealed to the Scottish Government.

However, yesterday that appeal was rejected.

Local councillors and community leaders have hailed the result as a victory for the residents of the area.

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig said: “I was pleased that the committee supported my motion to reject permission for this enormous construction.

“The community will be pleased that our local decision has been upheld on appeal.

“There will be a big sigh of relief about the result.

“In an appeal process the outcome is usually unpredictable. On this occasion, it is excellent that the Scottish Government planners have sided with the council. The building is way out of scale for the location.

“The proposal is visually intrusive and would have caused enormous problems for residents.”

Ken Hutcheon, secretary of Queen’s Cross and Harlaw Community Council, said: “It’s very good news.

“It has been very hard to make our views on this issue known.

“We were worried that the appeal would be upheld, particularly when it took so long.

“So often the government takes the side of the developers in these situations.

“We are very pleased that the government has come down on the side of the community.”

Carterra bosses expressed disappointment at the Scottish Government’s decision.

A spokesman said: “We are disappointed with the decision, however, there are many positives to be taken from the report.

“We will analyse this and will be liaising with our architects to prepare a revised application in the near future.”