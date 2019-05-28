Holyrood praise for Cove Rangers’ promotion

The triumph of a north-east football team has been heralded in the Scottish Parliament.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr tabled a motion congratulating Cove Rangers on its recent promotion from the Highland League to the Scottish Professional Football League.

Following a 7-0 aggregate victory against Berwick Rangers in the play-off final, the north-east squad will take its place in League Two, the fourth tier of Scottish football.

The motion wished the team “luck for next season and beyond”.

Mr Kerr said: “Football is full of fairytales, but I like to think of Cove’s success as the culmination of years of hard work. They were unlucky to miss out on an entry to the SPFL in 2008 and have put in the hours.

“It will be great to have another Aberdeen team in the national leagues, and who knows, we may get some derby games in the near future.”