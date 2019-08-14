Hollywood star Sir Ian McKellen spotted in Aberdeen cinema ahead of Tivoli show

Acting legend Sir Ian McKellen has been spotted making the most of his time in Aberdeen ahead of his show tonight.

The star of stage and screen, known for his performances in Lord of the Rings and X-Men, is in the Granite City as part of his birthday celebrations.

The 80-year-old is visiting 80 theatres across the UK to mark the occasion.

Post on social media suggest he has spent his time in the city visiting the Vue Cinema on Shiprow watching the Lion King and enjoying a packet of fruit pastilles.

I've been working in a cinema for nearly 2 years and half – you know, full time, overtime, pretty much live there. The one time I take days off and Ian McKellen will decide to have a random chill night in our forgotten by the world cinema 😑 #justmyluck — Denny Andonova (@AndonovaDenny) August 14, 2019

One person who saw him at the cinema said it was crazy none of the public recognised him.

Other users encouraging him to join them for a pint at Archibald Simpson or to come along to their escape room attempt.

@IanMcKellen Hey if you’re in Aberdeen tomorrow we’re doing an Escape Room at 4.30 and we would love an extra player! x @BreakoutGames — Alasdair Darroch (@ally_darroch) August 13, 2019

@IanMcKellen Hey if you happen to be in Aberdeen tonight you should come to the pub x We’re at The Archibald Simpson and it’s super quiet xx — emilia nuotio (@emiliaalices) August 13, 2019

Tonight he will perform his solo show at the Tivoli, with profits and wages from the show going to the theatre and Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre.

He is doing the same for every venue he visits, with the Shakespearean actor suggesting each space spend the money on whatever it needs, “whether it’s painting the dressing rooms or putting in new seats or supporting youth groups”.

The Lord Of The Rings star, who turned 80 in May, said: “I was last in Aberdeen at His Majesty’s with the National Theatre’s The Cherry Orchard in 1986, this is my first time at The Tivoli.”

Last weekend Sir Ian was in Perth to lead Perthshire Pride’s first ever parade