Hollywood leaves Aberdeen as Tetris filming in the city wraps

Filming for Hollywood film Tetris has now wrapped up in Aberdeen.

Kingsman star Taron Egerton was spotted on the streets of the Granite City which had been transformed into Soviet Russia.

Roads across Aberdeen were closed so filming can take place.

Today, the action was moved to Gerrard Street, with a number of scenes filmed involving old cars and snappily dressed actors.

Peterhead-born director Jon S Baird is helming Tetris, which chronicles the development and release of the iconic video game.

Taron Egerton plays Dutch video game developer Henk Rogers.

Previously, filming took place at Aberdeen University’s Zoology building, which was transformed into the headquarters of computing firm Elorg.

Road closures and restrictions were introduced when filming started last Friday, and have now come to an end.

A prohibition of waiting on Gerrard Street ended at 7pm tonight.

