Hollywood actor records single with north-east band to raise funds for charity

A Hollywood actor has recorded a charity single to help people struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kevin McKidd, who is originally from Elgin, is best known for his roles in Trainspotting, Brave, and Grey’s Anatomy, inset above.

He has reunited with his band The Speyside Sessions to record Leave a Light On.

Kevin takes lead male vocal alongside Northern Irish singer Mairead Carlin, with all the cash raised from the project going to the Trussell Trust and Help Musicians UK.

The song was composed and produced by Kevin’s friend from Elgin, James D Reid.

Kevin said: “I had been looking for an excuse to get the old Speyside Sessions Band back together.

“It has been such a great experience to get us all together.

“James has done a great job with writing Leave a Light On.

“He and Ronan Scolard had an uphill struggle to mix and produce this song with all the quarantine restrictions and everyone being apart. But they did it brilliantly.”

