Holiday let plans for north-east castle recommended for approval

Plans to turn part of a north-east estate into a holiday let have been recommended for approval.

The owners of Wardhill Castle in Meikle Wartle hope to turn part of the main house into short term accommodation.

The 17th century three-storey mansion has been split into two units internally, with the plans covering the main part of the castle.

It is hoped that the main part and bothy can be used for the purposes of short term let accommodation, which is self-contained.

The site is already used for these purposes, and can also be hired for weddings, with Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie wed there in 2018.

Councillors at the Garioch area committee have been recommended to approve the proposal to make the use of the properties formal when they meet next week.

In a report to council considering the application, officers said: “While the proposed short term let accommodation is not well related to settlements due to the lack of footway connections or public transport provision, it is situated in close proximity to several settlements which contain wider connections, and it promotes the active use of the listed buildings as it seeks to convert and retain them.”