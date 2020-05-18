Plans for house in north-east village recommended for refusal

Proposals to build a new house at the edge of a north-east village have been rejected by council planners.

A developer lodged an application to build a new property on land adjacent to Ballgreen House on Drumlithie’s School Road.

According to the blueprints the new property would also include a garage.

An Aberdeenshire Council report said there had been 19 representations from members of the public to the scheme with 15 of those backing it and only four against it.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a document local authority bosses recommended the idea for refusal and it will be discussed by the Kincardine and Mearns area committee tomorrow.

The report said: “The planning authority considers that the application is for a development that is not in accordance with the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017.

“There is no existing building, nor any evidence of previous development, that could be considered to be a brownfield land opportunity which could be utilised in order to facilitate the erection of a dwellinghouse on this site, which is located within the designated Aberdeenshire countryside.”