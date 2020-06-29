North-east girl picks daisies and raises funds for frontline-workers

A north-east girl has picked hundreds of daisies in aid of NHS frontline workers and patients.

Faith Thompson, 7, pledged to support the NHS endowment fund through a unique fundraiser, after stumbling across daisies in her front-garden.

The Bridge of Don youngster picked more than 500 daisies, and placed them into a jar, before inviting family, friends and neighbours to guess how many lay inside.

Through their support, she has raised a total of £140 which was funnelled directly into the NHS Grampian Endowment fund- to support frontline workers and their patients during the pandemic.

Her mum, Anne Thompson, 37, says she is not surprised by her daughter’s willingness to help during the crisis.

She said: “She’s very helpful. She goes to brownies and they’re always thinking of ways to help others and ways of making kindness. It comes quite naturally to her and she’s a helper definitely. She likes to make people happy.”

The idea struck the pair while they were in their garden during lockdown.

Anne said: “We were out in the front garden and I was away to cut the grass where there was lots of daisies.

“We thought why don’t we collect them and put them in a jar, so she done that and spent an hour picking the daises and putting them in the jar.”

It was a distanced visit to her great-grandmother, Evelyn Wilson, 86, that inspired Faith to turn it into a fundraiser.

She said: “We went to drop shopping off at her house and were keeping in with social distancing, so she was the first person to take a guess.

“She was really encouraging and supportive of it and she was the one who supported Faith and told her it was a great idea. She was also the first to donate the money.

It was this that spurred Faith on, and the pupil at Glashieburn Primary School decided to let others take a guess too.

She said: “We opened it up to family, friends and neighbours then people started taking guesses and giving bank transfers or putting cash in envelopes through doors.”

Over the span of a weekend, Faith’s fundraiser had accumulated a total of £140.

Two winners were chosen after taking the most accurate guesses, and were safely delivered a bag of cookies to their homes.

She said: “It was very simple and quick and faith said she’d like to put the money towards helping people with Covid-19.

“She thought maybe she would raise £20 to £30 so she was quite surprised and she was really chuffed and delighted.

“She had a big smile and seemed really proud of herself and was really happy it was going to such a good cause.”

Faith said: “I wanted to do a little something to help others and to put a smile on their faces during this difficult time.”