Care and support at north-east nursery rated ‘very good’ by inspectors

Inspectors have praised a north-east nursery, rating it “very good” for quality of care and support and also management and leadership.

Care Inspectorate inspectors made an unannounced visit to Buchanhaven School Nursery in Peterhead on March 12.

And their report has now been published, which states: “There were between 31 and 34 children present at the time of the inspection aged 3 to 5 years. We observed the

children and saw that overall, they were very happy in the setting, confident and motivated in their play.”

Fourteen parents completed questionaires and said they were “very happy with the quality of care their children receive”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The report went on to state: “The manager and staff had developed trusting relationships with parents and worked together well in partnership to plan for and meet children’s care needs.

“All practitioners knew the children well as individuals and supported their care needs appropriately. Medication was well managed by knowledgeable staff. Children with

additional support needs were included and supported positively within the nursery. Partnership with other agencies meant staff were well informed about how to best support children.

“Children were learning about being healthy, encouraged to be active and learning to be responsible, kind and caring and to share their feelings.

“Staff had a sound understanding of child protection, describing how regular

discussion of scenarios at team meetings had developed their knowledge; contributing to children being protected and kept safe from harm.”