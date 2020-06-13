North-east schoolboy collects 250 bags of food to give away

A north-east schoolboy has collected 250 bags of food to help out those most in need.

Ross Sharp, 11, has been collecting items for the past nine weeks to donate to the local foodbank in Inverurie.

And after starting off collecting five or six boxes a week, that has now risen to 50 bags being picked up on Wednesday night by the Catalyst Vineyard Church.

Ross’s mum Tracey is proud of her son’s efforts and also thanked their friends, family and wider community for helping them achieve so much in a short space of time.

She said: “The first couple of weeks we got five to 10 bags but now it’s exploded and we have got 50 bags this week which is unbelievable.

“Our friends and family have been very good to us, as have the people of Inverurie, who are putting food in every time they pass the house.

“Every morning I get up and there is bags of food at the front door, which is great to see.

“We’ve seen some huge community spirit throughout this.

“It’s all different generations of people who are donating as well which makes it an even more generous offering.”

Ross decided to put cardboard boxes outside his home as part of a homework project and appealed to passer-bys to drop off non-perishable food.

It has now grown to such a stage that they are also collecting clothes and toiletries.

The Kellands Primary pupil celebrated his 11th birthday on Tuesday and can hardly believe how popular his idea is now.

He said: “Thank you so much to all our friends, family, Kellands School and people who have been very kind and supportive to us.”

The items are distributed to families in need by the Catalyst Vineyard Church, with more than 100 people being helped by the initiative.

Twenty-two families received these parcels at first, with that number now risen to 47.

The Sharps plan to collect for as long as they can, with the project helping Tracey keep busy as she has been furloughed from her work.

She added: “It keeps us busy as we check the dates on all the food that comes in so this is an almost full time hob for me.

“We also get a lot of foot traffic to the house, with people passing through so that is another nice thing.

“Ross wanted to do something kind for the community but it has really took off and went from 0-100 quickly.

“We have 50 bags this weeks which is the most we have had, so we wanted to say thanks to everyone that has donated, we are very grateful.”

