Councillors ‘appalled’ by Aberdeen defecation incident

Community leaders have branded an incident in which a man defecated in front of a child in Aberdeen as “appalling.”

The incident happened on the city’s University Road area near the Butchart Centre at around 11.30am on Sunday.

The man involved was talking to a five-year-old girl before defecating in a communal garden.

It has sparked a police appeal for information.

Officers said the incident was “upsetting” for the youngster and “distressing” for the residents living nearby.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor Ross Grant said he was “appalled” after hearing about the incident and urged anyone with information to contact the authorities.

He said: “I was appalled when I was made aware of this incident, it has no doubt caused alarm in the community.

“As the current lockdown continues it is vital that residents remain vigilant for this individual and reports any suspicious behaviour to the police.”

Fellow Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor Alex McLellan urged anyone with information to contact police.

He said: “”I would encourage anyone with any information about this incident to contact Police Scotland as soon as possible”

Police are appealing for information and have issued a description of the man they are attempting to track down.

He is described as white, slim and average height wearing a long black jacket with a hood and grey trousers.

Detective Sergeant Lesley Clark, based at Bucksburn, said: “This incident was clearly upsetting for the child and distressing to the residents of the communal gardens.

“We are keen to establish the full circumstances and are appealing to anyone who might have been in the area around 11.30am on Sunday who noticed anything unusual or has any information about this to contact us.”

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1627 of May, 17 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”